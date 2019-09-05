Dsm Capital Partners Has Cut Weibo (WB) Holding by $12.77 Million; Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 17.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 148,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 997,496 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.02 million, up from 849,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 1.95 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Weibo (WB) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 209,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weibo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 2.38M shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 140,879 shares to 738,189 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 86,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,615 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Barclays Public Ltd owns 1.14M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 478,194 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsr Limited Co owns 8,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 32,299 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc accumulated 4,689 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 500 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 415,097 shares. 24,842 were reported by Fincl Bank. Garde Cap Inc reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer Group reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,952 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 89 shares. Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.1% or 1.95 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.16% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Ashmore Group Plc owns 9,628 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 208,987 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Fisher Asset Management Llc reported 2.76 million shares stake. Platinum Management holds 4.04% or 2.77 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 10,632 shares. Sei Invests Co reported 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 13,380 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Tcw has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). British Columbia Investment, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 25,470 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 573 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 33,462 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.03M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 6,918 shares to 382,370 shares, valued at $450.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS).