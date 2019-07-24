Dsm Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $39.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hengehold Capital Management Increased Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 147,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534.14M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $309.29. About 768,061 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 5.58M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 408,196 were reported by Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.09% or 59,814 shares. Cap Inv Service Of America Inc invested in 2,290 shares. Duff Phelps Invest has 27,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass owns 143,882 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Mawer Inv Management Limited accumulated 0.75% or 1.02 million shares. Beach Counsel Pa owns 0.86% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 73,122 shares. Financial Mgmt Pro holds 270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 9,547 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bokf Na has invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 6.07 million shares or 0.67% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Corda Investment Management Lc accumulated 4.63% or 384,626 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,410 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davenport Ltd reported 1.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 468,626 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. The California-based Private Wealth Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability reported 991 shares. Creative Planning owns 44,360 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.13% or 16,029 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 75,821 shares. Cibc Mkts, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 86,247 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs invested in 0.73% or 3,225 shares. Bokf Na has 38,675 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 14,922 shares. Cadence National Bank Na stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

