Dsm Capital Partners Has Boosted 51Job (JOBS) Position by $586,740; Valuation Declined; As Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) Shares Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised by $13.76 Million Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (ONB) by 1817.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 859,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 907,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, up from 47,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Old Natl Bancorp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 187,866 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Old National; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 29C; 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – AIR T INC – LOAN AGREEMENT, RELATED PROMISSORY NOTE REPLACE CERTAIN BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT, PROMISSORY NOTE WITH ONB DATED MAY 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in 51Job (JOBS) by 722.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 8,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in 51Job for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 11,212 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Blair William And Il invested in 30,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 602,930 shares. Lynch In owns 0.08% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 14,994 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Comm accumulated 93,700 shares. Stifel stated it has 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Lsv Asset reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 256,131 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership owns 33,360 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In holds 1.47% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. 33,530 are held by Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 19,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 69,200 shares to 747,005 shares, valued at $38.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,354 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 633,419 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $366.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 61,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).