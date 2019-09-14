Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by $72.79 Million; Elk Creek Partners Raised Its Cerus (CERS) Stake by $5.50 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 6.84 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.45 million, up from 5.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 717,312 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – ANNOUNCED AN AMENDMENT TO COMPANY’S CONTRACT WITH BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP CERS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $67.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 10/04/2018 – Cerus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 26/03/2018 – UAE says Qatari fighter jets intercept civilian aircraft; 11/05/2018 – # Jazan_now # Jazan intercept missiles now over the sky of Abu Arish; 02/04/2018 – CERUS’ REDES PHASE 3 RED BLOOD CELL STUDY EXPANDS INTO CONTINEN; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/03/2018 – Oil Rises to Two-Month High as Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missiles; 28/04/2018 – South Korea says it scrambled jets to intercept a Chinese incursion

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 309,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547,000, down from 312,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 581,938 shares traded or 37.20% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.80 million for 16.05 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8,100 shares to 29,985 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 350,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Railway Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad’s Prospects Despite Q1 Miss – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Will rail freight service benefit from better technology? – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP and Yang Ming sign long-term agreement to connect Yang Ming’s customers with North American markets – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Pacific Railway Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 14,037 shares to 322,222 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 12,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,512 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Technology Inc.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerus (CERS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anaplan, Autodesk, Cerus, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mallinckrodt, Nabors, Veeva Systems, VistaGen and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Parametric Assoc Limited accumulated 84,316 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,123 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,022 shares. Us National Bank De reported 43,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 34,297 shares. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.07% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. 254,800 are owned by Swiss Bankshares. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 1.80M shares. 1.50 million were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated has 450,269 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Lc, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 236,220 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.83 million are held by Bamco Inc Ny.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $46,000 activity.