Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Boosted Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 55,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531.66M, down from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $180.46. About 15.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.69. About 392,903 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 13,890 shares to 75,814 shares, valued at $142.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 39,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,807 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 35,159 shares to 135,916 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,194 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).