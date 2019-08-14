Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $42.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 375,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 965,941 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.02 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.09. About 852,526 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 61,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.19 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582.61 million, down from 3.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 22.25M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 36.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $534.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entertainment by 21,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,625 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 7,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 270,227 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co invested in 1.78M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited owns 16,538 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited owns 4,412 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 22 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 77,809 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.07% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 8,724 shares. 6,252 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.12% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 423,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Lc stated it has 6,370 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 206,600 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 15.95M shares to 31.75M shares, valued at $487.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 305,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).