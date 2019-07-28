Dsm Capital Partners Cut Visa (V) Stake by $64.38 Million; As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.98 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 412,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505.95 million, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78M, down from 219,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 1.01M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 416,891 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $398.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 239,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,300 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

