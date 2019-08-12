Dsm Capital Partners Cut Its Holding in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by $74.11 Million as Valuation Rose; As Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted Its Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 359,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 312,068 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.30 million, down from 671,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 296,003 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Winding Down Freight Shipments in Canada, U.S. Due to Strike — Company; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 30/05/2018 – TECK RESOURCES TECKb.TO SAYS WILL STOCKPILE STEELMAKING COAL PRODUCTION DURING CANADIAN PACIFIC CP.TO RAIL STRIKE TO KEEP PLANTS RUNNING; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Unions Reject Canadian Pacific Railway’s Final Contract Offers

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 17.74 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.21 million, up from 16.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.80M market cap company. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 5.12M shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55M shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $411.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,585 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realogy Launches Agent X: Voice Powered Productivity Tool for Agents – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, DBD and RLGY – Stockhouse” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation – RLGY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 145 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited owns 203,370 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 568,169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Com holds 134,537 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 276,473 shares. Tremblant Grp owns 6.96M shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 2.31M shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 690,315 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 12,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 35,294 shares stake. 19,993 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 11,830 shares. 43,990 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. bought $999,734 worth of stock or 119,300 shares.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Can Railroads And Shippers Use Technology To Bolster Service And Capacity? – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CSX Lowers Revenue Outlook For 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Where Will Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) Stock Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fuel Costs, Rail Rate Increases Significantly Affect Operating Ratio: Report – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue To Slip – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 147,198 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $534.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).