Dsm Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Nice LTD (NICE); 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $1.38 Million

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 5,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,265 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 44,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $150.15. About 53,560 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 26/04/2018 – NICE LTD – WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTERSIGHT; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 472,315 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,648 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 127,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. On Friday, February 1 Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 1,500 shares. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014 on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NUAN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance beats and raises on profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NUAN, JPM, LVS – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.22 million for 23.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.51M shares. Td Lc invested in 473 shares. The California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.11% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bluecrest Ltd holds 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 25,800 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Bp Public Limited reported 36,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 534,500 were accumulated by Rwc Asset Llp. Proshare Advsrs has 13,043 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.57M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Green Square Limited Com invested in 35,218 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 575 were accumulated by Covington Mngmt. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).