Dsm Capital Partners Boosted Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $585,385

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 11,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 30,130 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 19,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 33,618 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $184.72. About 78,202 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of stock or 19,750 shares. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 1,818 shares to 19,193 shares, valued at $22.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.