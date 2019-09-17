Dsc Advisors LP Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $528,336 as Share Value Declined; Boston Advisors Upped Its Cdw Com (CDW) Holding by $3.04 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp Com (CDW) by 54.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 27,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 78,005 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66 million, up from 50,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 256,609 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 192,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, up from 182,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 1.39M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 14,010 shares to 19,952 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,115 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey & Co Inc (NYSE:WPC).