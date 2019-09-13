Dsc Advisors LP Trimmed Its Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Position as Stock Price Declined; Aecom (ACM) Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 146,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 36,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 182,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 94,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.08M, down from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 749,813 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 240,106 shares to 17.75 million shares, valued at $169.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 92,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.76M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.