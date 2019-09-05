Dsc Advisors LP Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Increased by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose; Halbert Hargrove Russell Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Boosted by $786,640

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 5.63 million shares traded or 85.61% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/05/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO NOT WANT BOB BAKISH TO BE ANY PART OF DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 04/05/2018 – Charlie Rose and CBS News Face Sexual-Misconduct Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE COURT HEARING ON CBS SUIT OVER BOARD CONTROL UNDERWAY; 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Not Buying CBS-Viacom Merger – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And has 8,994 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 1.53 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 11,712 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Co holds 38,290 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 1,640 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability owns 1.44 million shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cleararc Capital Inc accumulated 8,429 shares. Texas-based Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cannell Peter B Com Inc reported 152,823 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank & Trust N A owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 256 shares. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 550 shares. World accumulated 0.27% or 23.49M shares. Hrt Financial has 6,008 shares. Westchester Ltd Liability holds 0.46% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 265,149 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98 million shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Bankshares holds 0.42% or 32,925 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 73 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp stated it has 1.64 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc holds 217,221 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 1.94M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15.93M shares. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 2.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 100,808 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,274 were reported by Dsc Advisors L P. Massachusetts Ser Commerce Ma owns 9.26 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation holds 15,635 shares. 851,729 were reported by Linscomb Williams. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 57,612 shares. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 498,333 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited reported 0.25% stake.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.