Dsc Advisors LP Position in Cbs New (CBS) Boosted by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted Holding

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 237.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 11,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,618 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, up from 4,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – Viacom quarterly profit surges; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 14/05/2018 – CBS & CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE FILE SUIT VS NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 16/05/2018 – NAI ASKS CBS BOARD TO ALTER BYLAWS TO HELP REDSTONES KEEP REINS; 13/03/2018 – Brian Schwartz: Sources close to $CBS- $VIAB tell me conversations between both special committees about a potential merger are; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,990 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 276,688 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 35,928 shares. 129,074 are held by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 362,208 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 3 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd invested in 204,582 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 580 shares. Kistler holds 0.09% or 4,363 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.44 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America reported 0.01% stake. Bragg Fincl Advsr accumulated 17,189 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.