Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $1.28 Million; As Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Market Value Rose, Holder Fairview Capital Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $4.50 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 35,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 83,749 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 119,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.14 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 465.5 MLN RUPEES VS 1.87 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. West W Gilbert also sold $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, February 8.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares to 236,566 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 615,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Act Mang C Db Opt Yld Div Etf.

