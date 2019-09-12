Dsc Advisors LP Lowered Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Position by $7.93 Million; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Decreased Its Position by $29.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A (VEEV) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 181,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 713,722 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.70 million, down from 895,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 80.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 146,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 36,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 182,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 7.12M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares to 507,856 shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 230,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc..

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,679 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Principal Fincl Gru holds 18,108 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 876,261 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 9,382 shares. 8,590 are held by Next Finance Grp Inc Inc. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.07% or 43,161 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Blair William & Il invested 1.9% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Quantbot Technology LP has 0.52% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 32,119 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 916,697 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 43,653 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,098 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.81% or 43,500 shares. Bridges Investment Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2,043 shares.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 87.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 5,051 are held by Fort L P. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 817,895 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Punch And Associate Mgmt has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 2.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 649,753 shares. Loews invested in 0.03% or 80,000 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 544 shares. 9,835 are held by Wendell David Associates. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co reported 31,122 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,755 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.94% or 109,166 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Com has invested 0.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 107,624 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.