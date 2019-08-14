Dsc Advisors LP Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Increased by $1.58 Million; Freshford Capital Management Has Upped Position in Post Hldgs (POST) as Market Value Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 110,252 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings Sees FY Cap Expenditures $245M-$255M; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q EPS $1.20; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Adj EPS $1.06; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 279,031 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 171,457 shares to 219,433 shares, valued at $17.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Square (NYSE:SQ) – What Analysts Think About Square’s Post-Earnings Prospects – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock market news: August 14, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Post Holdings Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Advsr Limited accumulated 20,715 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 596,477 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 408,152 shares. Chase Counsel holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 46,881 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 2,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 4.80 million shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 97,992 shares. 386,948 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. 33 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Llc. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.09% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Earnest Prtnrs Llc owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 45,149 shares. Clarkston Prns has invested 2.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmerisourceBergen up 2% premarket on Q2 beat; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.