Dsc Advisors LP Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Rose, Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 216,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 165,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 770,446 shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 701,381 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset Mngmt reported 8,697 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 28,722 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 2.65 million shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 33,708 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Lc owns 137,219 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 74,800 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt accumulated 19,907 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 354,748 shares. Axon Lp holds 20.31% or 216,200 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com holds 80,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 5,133 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0% or 5,387 shares in its portfolio. Opaleye Mngmt holds 3.1% or 226,388 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 1,908 shares.

