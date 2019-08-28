Dsc Advisors LP Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Trimmed by $1.35 Million as Market Value Declined; As Ethan Allen Interiors (Put) (ETH) Valuation Declined, Sandler Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (ETH) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The hedge fund held 437,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 188,436 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 03/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: All of the major cryptocurrencies higher this morning with Ripple up more than 9% $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C, REPORTED PRELIM 3Q ADJ EPS 10C-11C; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Issues Including Marketing Costs Will Hurt 3Q Results; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ethan Allen Comments on Business in Advance of Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Ethereum & bitcoin cash both jumping more than 3% this morning as bitcoin and litcoin are both slightly higher $ETH $BCH $BTC $LTC; 17/04/2018 – Ethan Allen: Delayed Delivery of Retail Backlog and Higher Raw Material Costs Also Hurt 3; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorlQ Platform; 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH)

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 1.58M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUES TO HAVE PATENT APPLICATIONS PENDING IN BRAZIL THAT WOULD PROVIDE ADDITIONAL PROTECTION TO SOLIRIS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion’s Deal Discipline Sure Beats a Previous Disaster: Gadfly; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 198,640 shares to 69,917 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,845 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

