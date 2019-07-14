Dsc Advisors LP Has Upped Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $1.18 Million; Saturna Capital Maintains Stake in Pfizer (PFE)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.09M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.86M shares traded or 37.02% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – Findings Released from Largest Real-World Data Analysis of Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation Patients Receiving Direct Oral; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.18M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY BYLAW CHANGES ARE `INEQUITABLE’ AND UNLAWFUL; 19/04/2018 – REDSTONE, CBS’S CONTROLLING STOCKHOLDER, HAS HEALTH ISSUES; 14/05/2018 – CBS and Board Special Committee File Lawsuit Against Controlling Shareholder National Amusements, Shari Redstone, Sumner Redstone; 09/03/2018 – CBS News: Obama, Netflix in talks about providing content: NYT; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 03/04/2018 – MinZengWSJ: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,060 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 21,932 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.38% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 44,000 shares. Washington Fincl Bank reported 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 19,203 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.00M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Financial Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 156,721 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Greenwood Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 49,642 are owned by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. James Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 37 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90 million and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.