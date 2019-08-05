Dsc Advisors LP Has Upped Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Rose; Alliant Energy (LNT) Market Valuation Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $2.12 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 15,318 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722,000, down from 60,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 1.21 million shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 30/05/2018 – David Harper Joins Alliant Healthcare Group; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 163,156 shares stake. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 23,007 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.08% or 7,855 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 808,839 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communications reported 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 1.19 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Services Corporation owns 260 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 37,792 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Whittier Trust Company reported 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Campbell & Investment Adviser Lc reported 21,422 shares. At Bancorp holds 16,958 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7,700 shares to 17,044 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 98,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,990 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).