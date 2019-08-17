Dsc Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake by $1.28 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered Zix (ZIXI) Stake by $610,362; Shares Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 101,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 440,889 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 542,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 304,613 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 300 shares. Geode Cap has 0.11% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 83,427 shares. Bronson Point Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). South Dakota Council reported 296,417 shares. Kamunting Street Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.24% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alethea Capital Ltd Llc reported 13,452 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 172,956 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank reported 385,280 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd holds 0.21% or 571,839 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 125,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 20,866 are owned by Private Advisor Grp. Cim Invest Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,397 shares. 560 are held by North Star Investment Mgmt. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,814 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 228,299 shares. Archon Capital Ltd holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 557,991 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 117,882 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Glenmede Com Na stated it has 1,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,319 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 91,900 shares. D E Shaw And Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 21,430 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap accumulated 0% or 79,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 95,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 12,900 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 28,000 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,788 shares to 25,668 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).