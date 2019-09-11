Dsc Advisors LP Has Raised Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $1.18 Million; Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Market Value Rose While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 37,119 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 22/03/2018 – Marriott International Hainan Area 24 Hotels go dark for Earth Hour; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 232,103 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 17/05/2018 – Common Sense: A Battle for Control of CBS, With Far-Reaching Consequences; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q EPS $1.32; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Faces Rebellion From CBS Board; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 03/05/2018 – CBS Flexes Its Muscles — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Saudi crown prince says will develop nuclear bomb if Iran does-CBS TV; 16/05/2018 – getting good: @CBS files its reply to NAI: “five independent directors of undisputed renown-former CEO and senior business executives along with the form dean of Harvard Law School–determined that (Redstone) was such a a serious threat to the corporation and shareholders; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $211.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $472.91 million for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has 3,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 6,055 shares. Community Bank Na reported 153 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.04% stake. 2,383 are held by Haverford Company. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 400 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co has 1,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Advantage Inc stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 45 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc accumulated 1,251 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 30,039 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 238,002 shares. Land Buildings Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 340,150 shares or 10.43% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.15% or 6,503 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 264,392 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc reported 70,014 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0% or 256 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 26,115 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.59% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Atria Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 654,641 shares. Cibc Asset Inc owns 32,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 217 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Rech Glob Invsts accumulated 11.36 million shares. Brant Point Invest Lc stated it has 0.44% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 33,743 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 311,200 shares in its portfolio.

