Dsc Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Stake

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.63. About 678,918 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 16,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 83,881 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 66,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 226,751 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 39,117 shares to 63,951 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,292 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag owns 30,352 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 7,118 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 17,375 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management holds 0.46% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 8,195 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 15,175 shares. Torray Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jacobs & Com Ca reported 0.7% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation reported 138 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 514,824 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 16,829 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability reported 21,190 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Company invested in 512,610 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Jennison Ltd Company reported 449,192 shares. Thematic invested in 3.67% or 515,944 shares.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.98M shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).