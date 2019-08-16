Dsc Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as Market Value Declined; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $373,464

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 834,636 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Wilson’s WTX101 is in Phase 3 Development as a Novel Treatment for a Rare, Genetic, and Chronic Copper-Mediated Liver Disorder; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 251,926 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $479.84 million for 12.97 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.