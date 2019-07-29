Dsc Advisors LP Continues to Hold Position in Cbs New (CBS); As Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) Shares Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Raised Position

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.50M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video); 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 05/04/2018 – CBS News: Michigan under fire for letting Nestle bottling plants pump more water; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,504 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13M, up from 168,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.27 million shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 199,296 shares to 704 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.18M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).