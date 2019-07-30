Dsc Advisors LP Continues to Hold Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Granite Investment Partners Position in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Has Raised by $324,849

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 395,538 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 89.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 46,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,321 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 51,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 2,186 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp

