Dsc Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Cbs New (CBS); As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Price Rose, Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Position by $1.28 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 16/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS LAUNCHED `UNJUSTIFIED’ BID TO CHANGE VOTING; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 29/05/2018 – NAI: CBS ACTIONS NOT IN RESPONSE TO ‘GENIUNE THREAT’; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/05/2018 – Cuggino Says CBS and Viacom Might Be Better Off With Other Suitors (Video); 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.11M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. The insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson Company stated it has 19,011 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 3,741 shares. Pitcairn Co has 2,672 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Sterling Mgmt has invested 2.32% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cap Guardian accumulated 693,746 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 22,960 shares. First American National Bank owns 0.28% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 30,799 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.31M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.18% or 691,728 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.59% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability owns 849,236 shares. Zweig reported 18,530 shares stake. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

