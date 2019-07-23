Dsc Advisors LP Boosted Holding in Cbs New (CBS); Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock Value Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Position

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 2.12M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Jan Inflation Was 1.5% – CBS; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 18/05/2018 – CBS fight is ‘the beginning of the end’ of dual share structures, says former NBCUniversal CEO; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 04/04/2018 – A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 08/03/2018 – Dutch Feb Inflation Rate 1.2% – CBS

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 100,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 634,052 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, up from 533,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 10.76M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 618,529 shares to 42,264 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

