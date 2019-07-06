Dsam Partners Llp Trimmed Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $1.69 Million; Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Trimmed Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 130.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 17,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 5,354 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Westwood Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 189,709 are held by Citigroup Inc. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 183,628 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 1.57M shares. Florida-based Glaxis Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pointstate Lp holds 753,465 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 412,450 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 1,428 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has 1,333 shares. 3,491 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 23, 2019 : INTU, ADSK, ROST, HPQ, HPE, SPLK, DXC, VSAT, DECK, NXGN, SVM, LGF.A – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Yahoo, Autodesk CEO Carol Bartz Talks Cannabis Space, Caliva Investment: ‘It Was Just Obvious’ – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ADSK, SNA, FOXA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 718,670 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 78,453 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability invested in 223,252 shares. Lpl Ltd Com invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William & Company Il accumulated 0% or 22,119 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 28,540 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.12M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated reported 9,025 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 505,850 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 310,238 shares. 8,405 are held by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 382,610 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 787,968 shares.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DISH Network Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish Network Earnings: DISH Stock Up Despite Mixed Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dish advances in spectrum talks with parents of Sprint, T-Mobile – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DISH Network: 2019 Is Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.29 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.