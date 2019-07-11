Dsam Partners Llp Stake in Netflix (NFLX) Lifted by $19.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $21.37 Million

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 280.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 53,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.82M, up from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $382.21. About 2.71M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 15/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: `The Ranch’: Dax Shepard Joins Netflix Comedy As Recurring Following Danny Masterson’s Exit; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 95.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,720 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 90,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.95B market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $12.74 during the last trading session, reaching $260.22. About 6.63 million shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 18.75 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11,574 shares to 338,424 shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).