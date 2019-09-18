Dsam Partners Llp Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Decreased by $4.41 Million as Stock Declined; Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 41,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 197,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, down from 238,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.16M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 43,991 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, down from 45,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $281.07. About 210,669 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – NICOLELLI WILL REMAIN WITH FACTSET THROUGH DECEMBER 2018; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – HAS COMMENCED AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR CFO POSITION; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.56 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 555,337 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $36.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 88,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 726,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,221 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. 450 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 170,884 shares in its portfolio. Coastline Tru reported 10,635 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 2,466 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Estabrook Management holds 1,450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 3,181 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First National Bank holds 0.15% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 3,390 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 12,837 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp reported 41,439 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,276 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Liability owns 1.57% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 7,745 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested in 0% or 512 shares.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FactSet: The Train Has Left The Station And I Missed It – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Keeps Riding the Bull – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2.29M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 20.78 million shares. Cookson Peirce holds 48,615 shares. Hoplite Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 242,048 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mutual Of America Management invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Burney Communications has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,479 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 191 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.80 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Schaller Grp holds 66,810 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 3,927 were accumulated by First Heartland Consultants. Moreover, Scotia Cap Inc has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,986 shares to 79,266 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 25.01 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.