Dsam Partners Llp Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered as Valuation Declined; Points Intl LTD (PCOM) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Cut Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Points Intl Ltd (PCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 63,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.36% . The hedge fund held 163,504 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 227,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Points Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 46,515 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Points International Backs 2018 Gross Profit as Up 10%-20%; 03/04/2018 – Points International Engages Liolios to Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Program; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q EPS 16c; 11/05/2018 – Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting; 08/03/2018 Points International 4Q EPS 8c; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $145.12. About 1.32M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PCOM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.91 million shares or 4.08% more from 6.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.02% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Globeflex Ltd Partnership has invested 0.15% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) or 62,698 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd holds 761,327 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership owns 28,613 shares. Qs Lc reported 95,400 shares. Trexquant LP accumulated 13,342 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 25,642 shares in its portfolio. Pembroke Management has invested 2.26% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Glenmede Tru Na reported 2,167 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 109,544 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Group Lp invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM).

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Points International to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Points International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Points International Ltd. – MarketWatch” on March 10, 2016. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Frontier Airlines Expands Partnership With Points To Enhance Travel Redemption Program – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 151,225 shares to 194,760 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 19,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Autodesk to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 600,000 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Lc invested in 0.13% or 7,242 shares. Assetmark accumulated 90 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James & Associates reported 877,625 shares. Lone Pine Cap Lc holds 3.13% or 3.44M shares. 274,689 were reported by Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,620 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 89,966 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 6,461 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 446,622 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 80,819 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 29,123 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.04M for 88.49 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 53,395 shares to 72,415 shares, valued at $25.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).