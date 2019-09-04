Dsam Partners Llp Raised By $1.70 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 174 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 152 sold and reduced their stock positions in Leggett & Platt Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 98.03 million shares, down from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Leggett & Platt Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 130 Increased: 115 New Position: 59.

Dsam Partners Llp increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp acquired 25,000 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 50,000 shares with $3.42 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.90% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 1.21 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 366,863 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LEG’s profit will be $88.08M for 13.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials, and Specialized Products. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. The Residential Furnishings segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for 334,063 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 3.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.75% invested in the company for 590,774 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has invested 2.06% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Catalyst Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 217,952 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 2,679 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited, Japan-based fund reported 13,904 shares. Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 31 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 666,140 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 0.04% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.19M shares. Loews owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 12,050 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 90,017 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Century Inc holds 0.23% or 3.30 million shares.

