Dsam Partners Llp Position in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Valuation Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.31 million shares traded or 11.02% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.11 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 88,349 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 250 are held by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated. 41,455 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Company. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 576,850 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 1,222 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 212,221 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc owns 511,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Natixis stated it has 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,668 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers invested 0.17% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 136 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,100 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 4,747 shares. 325,000 are owned by Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 11,818 are held by Dupont Mgmt. 64,929 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Co. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 824,900 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.29% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 28,651 are held by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 3,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 8,721 shares. Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 504,698 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 35 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

