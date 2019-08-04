Dsam Partners Llp Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) Has Upped as Market Value Declined; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Share Value Rose While Praesidium Investment Management Company Decreased by $9.11 Million Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 7.86M shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 620,165 shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 11/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL-INTEND TO FORM PARTNERSHIP WITH GENERAL PARTNER, LIMITED PARTNER FOR INVESTMENT IN REAL ESTATE PROJECTS IN NORTH AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 5.0C; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 01/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Convergence 2018 Client Conference; 18/05/2018 – Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report 2018-2022 – Rising lncidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital reported 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 8,109 shares. North Star Invest Corporation invested in 1,790 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fdx stated it has 10,155 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 1.39 million are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc accumulated 0.01% or 23,531 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 1,264 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.37 million were reported by Wellington Management Gp Llp. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 56,769 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 20,693 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mngmt Or reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 702,428 shares.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 135,808 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $114.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon stated it has 242,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability invested 0.79% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Vanguard Group reported 0.01% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 42,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 27,414 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 826,086 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 2,558 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited holds 5,156 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 5,914 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% or 62,521 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 105,600 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 26,060 shares. Moreover, Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.93% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc holds 0.08% or 5,614 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 17,900 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.22 million activity.