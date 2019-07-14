Dsam Partners Llp Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Brown Advisory Has Lowered Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stake by $557,040

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 847,700 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 23,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,396 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 31,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Sierra Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 9,964 shares traded. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 4.71% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 16/05/2018 – KGHM TO RESUME PRODUCTION AFTER ACCIDENT IN SIERRA GORDA MINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sierra Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSRR); 07/05/2018 – Sierra Monitor 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 98.831 Billion Leones 364-day Bills Mar 14; 25/05/2018 – Sierra Leone president to push review of mining law, contracts; 26/03/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S ELECTORAL COMMISSION ASKS HIGH COURT TO DELAY PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF FROM TUESDAY TO SATURDAY – DOCUMENT; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell 5.691 Billion Leones 182-day Bills Mar 14; 04/04/2018 – Opposition’s Julius Maada Bio wins Sierra Leone presidency; 31/05/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – WILL BE THREE ADDITIONAL NIGHT FLIGHTS TO ACCRA, GHANA AND FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE EFFECTIVE AUGUST THIS YEAR

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48M for 131.96 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Associate holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 49,295 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 14,887 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 3,450 were reported by Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 35,822 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hyman Charles D invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sterling Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 38,890 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 493,945 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lone Pine Cap Ltd holds 3.13% or 3.44M shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0.2% or 5,658 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 288,268 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 49,617 shares to 69,368 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 71,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Analysts await Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. BSRR’s profit will be $8.43M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Sierra Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold BSRR shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.83 million shares or 1.96% more from 7.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). 1,200 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 102,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 43,422 shares. Ajo Lp reported 169,270 shares. American Int Inc stated it has 8,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp invested in 0% or 3,105 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 61,087 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% or 221,386 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 7,960 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 8,396 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial invested in 143,062 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Lp holds 0% or 38,770 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 20,307 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) or 4,415 shares.

