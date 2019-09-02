Dsam Partners Llp Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Decreased by $1.69 Million; Daily Journal (DJCO) Shareholder Rwwm Upped Its Position by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76M, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.99 million shares traded or 38.08% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1,641 shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares to 253,956 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05M shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $29.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 87.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.