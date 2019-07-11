Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Value Declined While Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 1.27M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 133,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 228,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 1.95 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $73.06 million for 130.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares to 186,285 shares, valued at $15.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.19 million for 59.80 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares to 69,109 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.