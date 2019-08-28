Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Position as Share Price Rose; Sprague Res LP (SRLP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Sprague Res Lp (SRLP) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 475,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 17,500 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 493,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sprague Res Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 8,929 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $255.41. About 391,063 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.19 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

