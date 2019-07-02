Dsam Partners Llp Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Share Value Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While South State Trimmed by $311,888 Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $279.51. About 1.13M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

South State Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,994 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, down from 180,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 8.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Limited Liability invested 1.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Natl Tru Com owns 176,723 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Aspen Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 19,580 shares. Colrain Cap Lc reported 7,700 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power reported 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consulta Limited invested in 7.53% or 750,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Field & Main Bancorp has 19,691 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Family Firm Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,410 shares. Qv Investors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ima Wealth holds 35,246 shares. Rudman Errol M has invested 3.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 93,995 shares. M Kraus & accumulated 5,736 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,413 shares to 195,617 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.13 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.05 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $29.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).