Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV); Bank Amer (BAC) Stake Maintained by Stephens Inc

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company's stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 31,730 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 918,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 886,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc owns 92,592 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Clal Insurance Enterp has invested 1.31% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 325,000 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated invested in 1.77M shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 99,307 shares. 16,094 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Glenmede Na invested in 200 shares. Stifel holds 21,646 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 8,823 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 12.20M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 86,825 shares. Baskin Ser has invested 3.78% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Signaturefd Llc holds 0% or 207 shares in its portfolio.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 48,826 shares to 74,242 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 15,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,735 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).