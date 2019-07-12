Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $2.57 Million; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Churchill Management Has Cut Position by $1.37 Million

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 438,294 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,633 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, down from 10,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 3.88M shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 1.64% or 2.00 million shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 266 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 920 shares. 10,985 were reported by Ashfield Capital Prns Lc. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 128,205 shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Frontier Investment has 2,784 shares. 182,683 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Co. Snow Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 159 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 12,691 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 84,414 shares. First Comml Bank And Trust Company Of Newtown invested in 181 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.58B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 19,319 shares to 29,048 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 112,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx Partners With Dollar General for Package Pickup and Drop-Off – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: MCHP,COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK,ERIK – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.