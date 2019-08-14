Dsam Partners Llp Lifted Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $930,000 as Stock Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Fishman Jay A LTD Boosted Holding by $6.58 Billion

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 107.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 121,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 235,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 billion, up from 113,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 1.76M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 514,731 shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 100 shares to 7,250 shares, valued at $893.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,267 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin Gru accumulated 142,466 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). E&G Advsrs Lp reported 19,785 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability invested in 16,332 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,509 shares. Motco invested in 227,909 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.12 million shares. 105,824 were reported by Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd. Bp Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 750,000 shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 323,347 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 90,071 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 129,437 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 36,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 7,668 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking, Japan-based fund reported 384,500 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 11,850 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 127,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,693 shares. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 12,986 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 539,675 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 23,939 shares. 18,280 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 2.24M shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 1.56M shares.