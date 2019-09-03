Dsam Partners Llp Increased Its Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Share Price Rose; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Trimmed Carmax (KMX) Stake by $360,939 as Shares Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.29 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 1.83M shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,511 shares to 21,763 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $216.19M for 15.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

