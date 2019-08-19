Dsam Partners Llp Increased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Share Value Declined, Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 29,826 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 22,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 12,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 34,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 31,404 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 33,674 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $32.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 15,680 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 12,177 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 148,467 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 0.06% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 76,754 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 7,552 shares. Diversified Tru Com owns 15,726 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 34,178 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.19% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 28,568 were accumulated by Natl Invest Service Wi. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 541 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 41,455 shares in its portfolio. Qv accumulated 584,240 shares or 4.97% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Camarda Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares.