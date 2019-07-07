Dsam Partners Llp Holds Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Plantronics New (PLT) Shareholder Trellus Management Company Upped Position by $1.16 Million

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 208,674 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.

