Dsam Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $4.94 Million as Share Value Rose; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Shareholder Antipodean Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 54,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 172,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, down from 226,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $103.61. About 1.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 390,550 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn Sells About $550 Million of His Herbalife Stake; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife’s Business Stable, Short-Sellers Have Largely Exited; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Renews Partnership As Official Nutrition Sponsor Of Cristiano Ronaldo; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS PRICING OF $550M AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 25/05/2018 – Carl Icahn is reducing his position in Herbalife; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Herbalife Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares to 379,102 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

