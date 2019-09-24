Dsam Partners Llp Has Raised Its Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $1.24 Million; Orleans Capital Management Has Lowered Position in United Healthcare (UNH) as Shares Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in United Healthcare (UNH) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 1,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 11,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 3.40M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 365,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 25,529 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,640 shares to 11,665 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Financial accumulated 17,462 shares. 24,988 were reported by Goelzer Investment Mgmt. Moody State Bank Division stated it has 84,249 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 1,071 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 39,066 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.17% or 433,886 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,621 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,234 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management owns 3.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,995 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Management Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,200 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,521 shares. 1,678 were reported by Noesis Mangement Corporation. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 82,361 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.17 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 31,226 shares to 127,992 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,596 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 95,440 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 106,181 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas invested 0.46% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis Advsrs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 30,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 282,164 were accumulated by Bain Capital Credit L P. Voya Inv Management Llc stated it has 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 61,700 shares. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 3,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Motco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 10,000 shares.