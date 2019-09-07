Dsam Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Autodesk (ADSK) as Share Value Declined; Stepan Co. (SCL) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 10,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 133,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, down from 144,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $150.35. About 2.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Stepan Co. (SCL) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 70,557 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stepan Company (SCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $166,776 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 256,584 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 9,993 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 159,837 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Co reported 176,667 shares. Ftb holds 293 shares. Sei Investments owns 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 27,535 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.08% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 9,130 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 39,085 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 99,436 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 27,676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares to 77,030 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.09M for 20.54 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Llc accumulated 30 shares. Advisors Asset Management owns 70,067 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 72,536 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.23 million shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,700 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 22,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1.70 million shares. 729,699 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. Gemmer Asset Limited accumulated 0.01% or 207 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 203 are owned by Farmers National Bank. Northern stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Earnest Partners Lc owns 0.74% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 493,945 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 483,201 shares. 152,180 are held by Lateef Investment Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Market Timing Secrets No One Talks About – September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull trims Autodesk estimates on tough comps – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JWN, ZS, ADSK – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $86.76 million for 91.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.